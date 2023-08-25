Ranking the top five favourites to win African Footballer of the Year 2023 Based On Current Form

The African Footballer of the Year is an annual award given to the best player in Africa. It considers their performance both for their clubs and national teams. Africa has consistently produced talented footballers who have made a name for themselves worldwide. These players possess exceptional skills, unmatched determination, and embody the spirit of Africa. They compete at the highest levels in various leagues around the globe and have earned not only global recognition but also inspire countless young Africans. The African Footballer of the Year award is a way to celebrate these exceptional talents, recognizing their outstanding performances for both club and country.

5. Onana

At number five on my list, we have André Onana. He is a talented Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is now the first-choice for Manchester United. Onana is crucial for both his club and country due to his outstanding reflexes and ability to stop shots. His exceptional performances have played a vital role in Inter Milan’s journey to the Champions League final in the 2022-23 season.

4. Hakimi

Coming in at number four, we have Achraf Hakimi, a talented right-back from Morocco. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is celebrated for his remarkable speed, technical abilities, and strong defense. What sets Hakimi apart is his ability to contribute to attacks from the back while also displaying resolute defensive skills.

During the 2022-23 season, Hakimi has delivered noteworthy performances for both PSG and the Moroccan national team. These outstanding displays have further boosted his chances of achieving the prestigious trophy.

3. Mohammed Kudus

Taking the third spot on our list is the impressive Mohammed Kudus, a talented player from Ghana. The midfielder, who currently plays for Ajax, has gained global recognition for his exceptional dribbling skills, smart decision-making on the field, and ability to score goals. Despite his young age, Kudus has already become a vital asset for Ajax, consistently delivering match-winning performances. It comes as no surprise that he is being viewed as a strong contender for the prestigious Footballer of the Year award.

2. Salah

As we move to the second spot, the competition becomes even fiercer with none other than the renowned Mohamed Salah taking his place. Salah, who plays as a forward for Liverpool, is no stranger to receiving prestigious awards. His exceptional goal-scoring abilities for both Liverpool and the Egyptian national team have consistently kept him in the spotlight.

Salah’s remarkable agility, speed, and deadly finishing make him one of the most feared forwards in the world. If he continues his sublime form, it’s highly likely that another African Footballer of the Year award will be within his grasp.

1. Osimhen

Taking the top spot on my list is the incredible Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen. Currently playing for Napoli in Serie A, Osimhen has truly been a revelation. His combination of speed, strength, and exceptional finishing abilities has made him a nightmare for defenders to handle. Osimhen’s impressive goal-scoring prowess has been a key factor in Napoli’s success. Moreover, his valuable contributions to the Nigerian national team’s impressive performances further boost his chances of winning the accolade. If Osimhen can maintain his exceptional form, there’s a strong possibility that he could secure the award in 2023.

