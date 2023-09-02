Ranking The Top 5 Goalscorers In The UEFA Champions League

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer of all time in the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals in 183 games. Ronaldo is also 5-time Ballon d’or winner and 5-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Messi is the second highest goalscorer of all time in the UEFA Champions League with 129 goals in 163 games. The Inter Miami forward might not participate in the Champions League before his retirement from football.

Robert Lewandowski is the third highest goalscorer of all time in the Champions League with 91 goals in 111 games. He has one Champions League title in his trophy cabinet and can be considered as one of the best strikers of all time.

Karim Benzema has netted 90 goals in the UEFA Champions League and he’s a 5-time UEFA Champions League winner. He currently play for Al-Ittihad and has established himself as one of the best strikers in history.

Raul is the 5th highest goalscorer of all time in the Champions League with 71 goals in 142 games.

