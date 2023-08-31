Ranking The Top 5 Best Right Wingers In The Premier League Right Now Based On Current Form

In today’s game, right-wingers have taken on new roles that go beyond their traditional duties. They are no longer limited to just providing width and crossing the ball into the box.

Wingers now play a more important role in attacking, cutting inside from the wing and creating scoring chances for their teammates.They are also required to track back and help defend during transitions.Their versatility and ability to contribute to both offense and defense has made them valuable assets to their teams.

5. Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron has established himself as one of the best right-wingers in the Premier League with his performances in the 2022-23 season.In Eddie Howe’s first full season as Newcastle United’s manager, Almiron was a revelation.

Priorto the 2022-23 season, Almiron had only scored nine goals in the Premier League.However, he ended up scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 34 Premier League appearances last season.He was one of the Magpies’ standout performers as they finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

4. Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur do not have many creative players in their squad. Son Heung-min’s dip in form in the 2022-23 season made their attack look even more lacking in creativity.

As long as Dejan Kulusevski was playing, Spurs were able to keep things exciting in the final third.The Swedish winger is physical, technically gifted, and makes good decisions in the final third. However, Kulusevski was never going to play his best under a conservative coach like Antonio Conte.

3. Foden

Phil Foden is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack. However, he is most often deployed as a right winger and he has proven to be very effective in that role for Manchester City. Foden’s ball retention skills are world-class and he is very difficult to dispossess.He also has excellent vision and passing range.The only real drawback to his game as a winger is his lack of blistering pace, but he often makes up for this with his dribbling skills.

2. Saka

During the 2022-23 season, Arsenal surprised everyone by competing for the Premier League title. They stayed at the top of the table for an impressive 248 days before eventually being overtaken by City for the title.

The main reason for Arsenal’s successful campaign was their attackers, who performed exceptionally well. Among them, Bukayo Saka stood out as the top performer. He is a talented and quick young player who loves taking on defenders.

1. Salah

Many consider Mohamed Salah to be the greatest right winger in the history of the Premier League. Ever since he joined Liverpool in 2017, Salah has been absolutely outstanding. Opponents have found it difficult to handle his incredible speed, impressive dribbling skills, and exceptional shooting ability.

Salah is not only a prolific goalscorer but also a skilled creator. Unfortunately, his creative abilities are often overshadowed by his scoring prowess. In addition to finding the back of the net with ease, the Egyptian international is equally adept at setting up goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

