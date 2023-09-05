Ranking The Top 5 best penalty takers in world football right now Based On Current Form

Scoring a penalty kick may seem easy to the fans, but in reality, it is quite challenging. Professional goalkeepers have the ability to cover a significant area of the goal, making it difficult to score. Moreover, they have access to information about the opposing team’s designated penalty takers, allowing them to anticipate the direction of the ball. Additionally, the penalty taker often faces immense pressure to score because failing to do so can lead to disappointment.

5. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is extremely skilled at penalty kicks, just like he is with most things on the football pitch. He has an amazing talent for not only reading goalkeepers but also adjusting his shot at the last moment. This often confuses even the most talented goalkeepers, leaving them either completely stuck in their position or moving in the wrong direction.

4. Kane

Harry Kane stands out as one of the top penalty takers of his time. His remarkable skill in scoring from the penalty spot is a testament to his outstanding technique and strong mental fortitude. Kane consistently displays accuracy and precision when taking penalties and rarely lets the pressure of the situation affect him.

3. Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has incredible skills when it comes to penalty kicks. The Portuguese midfielder is well-known for his bold approach and uses a combination of strength and accuracy to keep the goalkeepers on their toes.

Fernandes thrives in high-pressure situations and never crumbles under the weight. His unique approach to taking penalties, featuring an unusual run-up and a dramatic leap before striking the ball, adds a sense of unpredictability. This makes it challenging for goalkeepers to anticipate his next move, making him a formidable opponent.

2. Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is known for his calmness and skill, which make him really good at taking penalty kicks in soccer. He has a special ability to hit the ball with the right amount of power and accuracy, so it goes in the goal where goalkeepers can’t reach it.

Lewandowski is famous for staying cool and calm even when the pressure is high. This helps him be really reliable when it comes to penalty kicks. In fact, he has scored 73 out of 81 penalty kicks he has taken in his career, both playing for his club and for his country.

1. Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of football. He has a strong passion for scoring goals and has perfected his penalty-taking skills throughout his illustrious career.

When it comes to penalties, Ronaldo has utilized various techniques to successfully score. However, he is frequently observed blasting the ball into one of the corners with incredible accuracy. This precision has led to him converting 153 penalties, while only missing 29, throughout his career.

In summary, Ronaldo’s ability to consistently find the back of the net from the penalty spot showcases his exceptional goal-scoring prowess and showcases why he is considered one of the best.

