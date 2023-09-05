Ranking The Top 4 Best Midfielders In The Premier League Based On Current Form

The Premier League has always been a breeding ground for talented attacking midfielders, both homegrown stars like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes, and foreign imports like Yaya Toure and Cesc Fabregas.

These players possess exceptional skills in not only creating goals for their teammates but also scoring goals themselves. Additionally, they play a crucial role in coordinating their team’s efforts to regain possession of the ball higher up the pitch.

Due to their unique capabilities, it comes as no surprise that attacking midfielders command high price tags in the transfer market.

4. Maddison

Despite Leicester being relegated last season, Maddison performed well personally. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League, earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England team. Now, at Tottenham, the 26-year-old has made a confident and impressive start to his time there.

3. Foden

Although Foden has mostly played as a winger in his senior City appearances so far, he has always been seen as someone who could excel in a central role. This season, due to an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, Foden had the opportunity to showcase his skills in a more centralized position. In a match against Newcastle in August, he not only created seven chances but also assisted Julian Alvarez in scoring the winning goal, displaying an outstanding performance. Despite his notable achievements in his young career, many believe that there is still much more to come from Foden, and he has yet to fully reveal his true potential.

2. Fernandes

Fernandes’ sometimes confrontational attitude on the field may divide opinions about him, but his impressive statistics speak for themselves. In every season since joining United, he has consistently scored more than ten goals, even in the 2019/20 campaign when he joined midway through. The following season, he went on to score a remarkable 28 goals. Without a doubt, this current version of United heavily relies on the brilliance of Fernandes, as he plays an indispensable role for the team.

1. Odegaard

Nearly ten years after joining Real Madrid as a young and promising talent, Odegaard finally showcased his immense potential last season. As an influential figure on the field, he became a leader for Arsenal and a key player for their creative efforts. Odegaard’s outstanding performances even placed him among the discussions for the player of the season award for the majority of the campaign.

