Ranking The Top 4 Best Goalkeepers In The Premier League Based On Current Form

From the legendary Peter Schmeichel leading the way for Manchester United in the early years of the Premier League to the innovative style of Ederson, the English top-flight has witnessed the rise of exceptional goalkeepers.

In today’s game, the role of a goalkeeper has become even more crucial. They are not just responsible for keeping the ball out of the net but are also expected to contribute significantly to their team’s overall play. The Premier League boasts a wealth of talented goalkeepers who are making a mark in their respective teams.

4. Ramsdale

Last season, many Arsenal players rose to the occasion to keep their title hopes alive, and one standout performer was Ramsdale. Even when the team’s performance took a dip, he continued to shine, delivering an outstanding performance, particularly at Anfield. With Raya joining the squad, Ramsdale now faces competition, but it would be unwise to underestimate his abilities.

3. Martinez

To finally bring home international honors, Lionel Messi only needed Emiliano Martinez to become Argentina’s goalkeeper. Martinez’s goalkeeping skills, both in controlling the ball and with an impressive save percentage of over 70% last season, have set the benchmark for an ever-ambitious Aston Villa.

2. Ederson

The Brazilian Goalkeeper is arguably Pep Guardiola’s most important signing at Manchester City, even with all the impressive performances from his outfield teammates. The Brazilian goalkeeper’s exceptional skills, talent, and incredibly calm demeanor when in possession of the ball contribute greatly to Guardiola’s system. Additionally, his consistent performances in crucial moments during last season’s Champions League run demonstrate that he is a dependable shot-stopper on the biggest stages.

1. Alisson

Despite Liverpool’s disappointing season, Alisson maintained his exceptional form and reputation throughout. As a goalkeeper, he possesses enble skills in every aspect of the game, making him arguably the best in the world.

