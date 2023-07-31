Ranking the top 3 Players in contention to become Chelsea’s new captain

Chelsea are looking to appoint a new captain after the exit of former skipper, Cesar Azpilicueta. There have been some names put into the ring to replace the Spaniard but Manager, Mauricio Pochettino is yet undecided on appointing the next skipper.

There are however some Players currently in the Chelsea team that look like the favourites and top contenders to be made the new captain. They include;

1. Reece James

The English defender has been tipped by popular opinion to vebmade the Chelsea captain. Reason being that he is an Academy graduate who has gone through the ranks and knows Chelsea in and out. James has also admitted that being made the Captain will be a dream and longtime ambition come true.

2. Ben Chilwell

Another English defender who has shown that he is not afraid to lead from the front. Chilwell has led the team in the way that he can and with him recently coming out to state that he does not need the armband to lead could sway the actual captain armband favour to his side.

3. Thiago Silva.

Unarguably the most qualified candidate for the captain armband although it could be for just one season due to his age. Silva is not new to wearing the armband for Chelsea and with him being the most experienced head in the squad, it might only be right for Pochettino to make him the substantive skipper.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)