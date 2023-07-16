Ranking the top 3 most expensive EPL signings of all time.

The English Premier League has seen some major signings that have been made during any transfer window. The current summer transfer window is no exception as there has even been some massive expensive deals that have happened.

With that said, we will take a look at the top 3 most expensive EPL signings of all time based off of recent and past deals, here they are;

3. Jack Grealish to Manchester city

The English attacking Midfielder joined Manchester city from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a then reported British record of 100 million euros fee. This deal made and still makes Grealish’s transfer one of the most expensive EPL signings of all time till date.

2. Declan Rice to Arsenal

Another English footballer, Declan Rice recently signed for Arsenal in a 105 million euros deal from West Ham. This deal which surpasses that of Grealish now makes Rice the second most expensive signing so far in EPL history.

1. Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Argentine Midfielder, Enzo Fernandez remains the most expensive signing so far in EPL history. The Player joined Chelsea from Benfica in a reported 107 million euros deal back in January, 2023.

What is your opinion?

