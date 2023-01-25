Ranking the top 3 best Managers in the EPL currently

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League this season is almost halfway through with Arsenal leading the table and Southampton languishing in 20th position. It has been a surprising and fascinating campaign so far.

Some teams have been very impressive with their performances so far this season and this is partly due to their brilliant Managers. With that said, here are the top 3 Managers in the EPL currently;

1. Mikel Arteta

For a Manager who many expected to lose his job few seasons ago, Arteta has gradually developed into a top class Manager with the way his Arsenal team have been performing so far this season. His management and tactics has been spot on and no doubt, he is already a serious contender to win Manager of the year.

2. Eddie Howe

There has not been a more impressive rise to mainstream management than Eddie Howe’s rise at Newcastle United. The Englishman has put himself as one of the best young Managers around due to the top level performances of his team, Newcastle United so far in the EPL this season.

3. Erik ten Hag

The Dutch Manager has gradually transformed Manchester United so far this season with his top class man management of the team. Man United are not there yet but there is a considerable amount of improvement in the team so far this season and this situation is largely because of Erik Ten Hag.

What is your opinion?

