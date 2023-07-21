Ranking The Premier League’s Greatest Strikers of All Time

Strikers have always been the centre of attention in the Premier League, with several great goalscorers leaving their mark on English football. From classic number nines to modern interpretations of the role, the league has seen a plethora of stars capable of turning a game on its head.

With that said, here are eight exceptional strikers who stand among the elite of the Premier League era.

8. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez’s impact was felt in just three-and-a-half seasons, but it was enough to establish him as a world-class forward. His goal-scoring prowess and individual brilliance made him a force to be reckoned with during his time at Liverpool.

7. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry revolutionized the role of a forward during his time at Arsenal. His versatility, electrifying pace, and technical brilliance set him apart. As a four-time Golden Boot winner and the club’s all-time top scorer, Henry remains one of the finest footballers to grace the Premier League.

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy may not have reached the 100-goal mark, but his five seasons at Manchester United were nothing short of extraordinary. The Dutchman’s lethal finishing and goal-scoring prowess made him a phenomenon in English football.

5. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s emergence at Everton was an exciting moment in Premier League history. His fearless approach, street-footballer technique, and later adaptability earned him legendary status. Rooney’s achievements with Manchester United, including five Premier League titles, showcase his impact in the league.

4. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba was a striker who thrived on big occasions. He was the ultimate game-changer for Chelsea, scoring crucial goals in cup finals and propelling the club to numerous titles, including the Champions League.

3. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero’s arrival at Manchester City heralded an era of success for the club. His debut goal will forever be etched in Premier League history, and his goal-scoring exploits throughout his time at City cemented his status as one of the league’s greatest imports.

2. Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s incredible consistency and goal-scoring prowess have set him on a path to challenge Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record. With his all-around ability, impeccable technique, and goal-scoring instincts, Kane stands as the Premier League’s most well-rounded forward.

1. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer’s status as the leading scorer in Premier League history is beyond doubt. He joined Blackburn Rovers from Southampton and played a pivotal role in their 1994/95 Premier League title triumph. Later, as Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer, Shearer displayed his dominance as a centre-forward, leaving a remarkable legacy in the league.

Vincent94 (

)