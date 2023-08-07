Ranking the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ Pre-Season Performances

As the Premier League season draws near, fans and pundits alike closely analyse the pre-season performances of the ‘Big Six’ teams. While pre-season results may not always accurately predict a team’s league performance, they do offer insights into their form, tactics, and player dynamics. Here’s a ranking of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ teams based on their pre-season showings so far:

6. Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham Hotspur began their pre-season campaign with mixed results. While they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to the 2023 Conference League winners, they quickly rebounded with an impressive 5-1 victory over the Lion City Sailors to claim the Tiger Cup. The standout performance was Harry Kane’s four-goal spectacle in their dominant 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Spurs are showing signs of building momentum, but they still have areas to address before the league kicks off.

5. Manchester United:

Manchester United had a preseason full of highs and lows. They secured convincing victories over Leeds United, Lyon, and Arsenal, demonstrating their potential. However, an inexperienced side’s 3-1 defeat to Wrexham and losses to Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund exposed vulnerabilities. A mix of strong showings and challenging defeats indicates that United are a work in progress as they head into the new season.

4. Manchester City:

Manchester City showcased moments of brilliance during their pre-season fixtures. They rallied from two goals down to secure a thrilling 5-3 victory over their Asian counterparts. A narrow 2-1 win against Bayern Munich was tempered by a similar scoreline loss to Atletico Madrid. Their pre-season culminated in a penalty shootout loss to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield, leaving them with mixed feelings as they approach the new campaign.

3. Liverpool:

Liverpool demonstrated flashes of their quality in their pre-season matches. A 4-2 victory against Karlsruher and a resounding 4-0 win over Leicester City highlighted their attacking prowess. However, a 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth and a narrow 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich revealed defensive vulnerabilities. Liverpool’s pre-season showcased their attacking firepower but also raised questions about their defensive stability.

2. Arsenal:

Arsenal displayed impressive performances during their pre-season preparations. They kicked off with a 1-1 draw against Nuremberg and went on to defeat the MLS All-Stars 5-0. A thrilling 5-3 victory over Barcelona and a penalty shootout win against AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup showcased their attacking potency. Arsenal’s dynamic attacking displays point towards an exciting season ahead.

1. Chelsea:

Chelsea emerged as the top performer among the ‘Big Six’ teams in pre-season. A comprehensive 5-0 victory against Wrexham set the tone for their preparations. They followed it up with a balanced 1-1 draw against Newcastle and a narrow 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. A 2-0 victory against Fulham and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund rounded off their pre-season campaign. Chelsea’s solid defensive foundation and well-rounded performances make them early favourites heading into the new season.

