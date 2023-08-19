Ranking The Most Valuable Players In Saudi Pro League In 2023/2024 Season

Neymar is now the most valuable player in Saudi Pro League with a market value of €60 million. He joined Al-Hilal for a fee of €80 million after parting ways with PSG. Neymar’s relationship with PSG broke down and the Parisians told him to find a new club before the end of this summer.

Neymar was then linked with a move to Barcelona but Xavi wasn’t interested in working with the former Barcelona player. Al-Hilal then secured his signature for a huge fee. Neymar ranks first on the list of players with the highest accumulated transfer fees in history. He’s often regarded as one of the best wingers of all time.

Former Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic was the most valuable player in Saudi Pro League before the arrival of Neymar. Savic was one of the best midfielders in the Serie A before his departure from Lazio. Al-Hilal managed to secure the signature of the highly rated midfielder. Savic has a market value of €50 million.

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has a market value of €42 million, he’s the third most valuable player in Saudi Pro League. He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league before he parted ways with the Reds.

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is the fourth most valuable player in Saudi Pro League with a market value of €40 million. He was one of the best midfielders in the premier league before he left Wolves.

Al-Ahli forward Allan Saint-Maximin and Al-Nassr midfielder Fofana have a market value of €32 million each while Roger Ibanez and Malcom have a market value of €30 million each.

