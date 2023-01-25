Ranking the most valuable EPL clubs in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is arguably the biggest and most watched football league in the World hence why the clubs in the EPL are also among the most valuable clubs in World football.

With the year 2023 already moving, a popular Sports website, Sportico have compiled the list of the most valuable clubs in the EPL currently and here they are;

1. Manchester United

According to Sportico, Man United are the most valuable club in the English Premier League currently with a reported valuation of 4.8 Billion euros as of January, 2023. This estimation means Man United maintain their status as the most valuable club in the EPL.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool come in second place and according to Sportico, the Reds have an estimated valuation of 3.8 Billion euros as of January, 2023 making them the second most valuable club currently in the EPL.

3. Manchester city

The Citizens and Man United’s neighbors come in third place. According to Sportico, Manchester city have a reported valuation of 3.5 Billion euros making the Defending EPL Champions the third most valuable club in the EPL currently.

4. Arsenal

The Gunners have had a steady rise in terms of value in the last few years hence why they are 4th on this list with Sportico reporting that their valuation at 2.9 Billion euros making Arsenal the fourth most valuable club in the EPL currently.

5. Chelsea

The Blues come in 5th place and according to Sportico, Chelsea have a reported valuation of 2.8 Billion euros making the Stamford Bridge side the fifth most valuable club in the EPL currently.

