Ranking The Most Successful Clubs In The Premier League In History

Manchester United have won more premier league titles than any other club in history. The Red devils are the most successful club in the premier league history having won a total of 13 premier League titles. However, they have been struggling to perform well since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The last time Manchester United won the title was under Ferguson and they have failed to win the premier league ever since.

They came very close to win the title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finishing second in the competition. Ten Hag is expected to help the Red devils compete for the premier League in 2023/2024 season. However, they face tough competition from Manchester City and Arsenal.

Manchester City are the second most successful club in the premier league, they have won 7 premier league titles. Pep Guardiola can be considered as Manchester City’s greatest manager of all time. He has won 5 Premier League titles at Manchester City. This means Guardiola has helped City win most of their league titles. Manchester City have been the dominant force in the Premier League under Guardiola.

Chelsea are the third most successful club in the Premier League, they have won 5 Premier League titles. The Blues are also in the premier league title race this season.

Arsenal have won 3 Premier League titles while Leicester City, Liverpool and Blackburn have won one premier league title each.

