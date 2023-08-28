Ranking The Most Paid Players In The World

Ronaldo is the most paid footballer in the world right now, he earns €202 million per year at Al-Nassr and has established himself as the best striker in Saudi Pro League.

Karim Benzema is the second most paid player in the world, he earns €200 million per year at Al-Ittihad and can be considered as one of the best strikers in Saudi Pro League.

Neymar earns €162 million per year at Al-Hilal and he’s the third most paid player in the world. N’golo Kante earns €98 million per year at Al-Ittihad and he’s the 4th most paid footballer. Kylian Mbappe earns €60 million per year at PSG and he’s the 5th most paid player.

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is the 6th most paid player in the world right now, he currently earns €53 million per year at Al-Ahli. Mahrez is among the high-profile players who joined Saudi Arabian side this summer. He has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world but struggled for game time at City last season.

Messi currently earns €50 million per year at Inter Miami and he’s the 7th most paid player in the world. The 36 year old has been in fine form since joining the MLS side and can be considered as the best player in the league right now.

Former Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson earns €42 million at Al-Ettifaq, Fabinho earns €42 million at Al-Ittihad while their former teammate Sadio Mane earns €40 million at Al-Nassr.

