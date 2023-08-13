Ranking The Most Expensive Transfers Of Players Aged 30 And Older In History

Juventus spent €117 million on signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018/2019 season. He’s the most expensive player who joined another club at the age of 30 and above.

The Old lady signed 33 year old Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a huge fee. He netted over 100 goals for the club and helped them win the Serie A title before joning the Red devils.

Bayern Munich spent €100 million on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The England International is the second most expensive player who joined another club at the age of 30 and above.

Harry Kane is currently 30 years old and he’s still without a trophy. Bayern Munich suffered an humiliating defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Super Cup final. Dani Olmo netted three goals against the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester United spent €71 million on signing Casemiro from Manchester United. He can be considered as one of the best DMF’s in the premier league right now.

Barcelona spent €60 million on signing Pjanic from Juventus. He struggled to perform well at the club and was later forced to leave.

Barcelona spent €45 million on signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayer Munich. Lewandowski has established himself as the best striker in the Laliga. AC Milan spent €42 million on signing Bonucci from Juventus. Chelsea spent €38 million on signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

