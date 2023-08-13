SPORT

Ranking The Most Expensive Transfers Between PSG And Barcelona

PSG spent €222 million on signing Neymar from Barcelona in 2017/2018 season. He’s the most expensive player of all time. Neymar was highly impressive in performance during his time at Barcelona winning different titles with the club including the UEFA Champions League. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona but Al-Hilal seems to be the front-runners for his signature. According to reports, PSG and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement over the transfer of Neymar.

PSG spent €50.4 million to secure the signature of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The Parisians activated his release clause and his departure from the club has weakened the Barcelona’s squad. Dembele was one of the best wingers in the Laliga before his departure from Barcelona.

He netted 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 appearances for the club across all competitions. At Barcelona, Dembele scored 40 goals in 185 matches, winning three league titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023 and two Spanish Cups 2018 and 2021.

Barcelona spent €32.2 million on signing Ronaldinho from PSG back in 2004, Barcelona spent €16.5 million on signing Digne from PSG in 2017, PSG spent €6 million on signing Dehu from Barcelona in 2001, PSG spent €3.5 million om signing Maxwell from Barcelona in 2013, PSG spent €1.5 million on signing Rafinha from Barcelona in 2021. PSG signed Messi from Barcelona on free transfer in 2022.

