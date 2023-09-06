Ranking The Most Expensive Signings In Man City’s History

Manchester City new signing Matheus Nunes is their 10th most expensive signing of all time. The young midfielder penned down a five year deal at City and can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world right now.

The Portuguese international joins winger Jeremy Doku of Belgium and Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol as City’s fourth signings in the summer of 2023.

Nunes began his career at Estoril in 2018 and made his first team debut for Sporting CP in 2020 where he made 104 appearances scoring 8 goals with 10 assists. He then signed for Wolves in 2022 for €45 million and was one of the best players in the premier league last season.

Manchester City spent €62 million on signing Nunes from Wolves in the summer of 2023. Jack Grealish still remains City’s most expensive signing of all time.

Josko Gvardiol is their second most expensive signing in history, Kevin De Bruyne ranks 3rd on the list, Ruben Dias ranks 4th on the list, Rodri ranks 5th, Mahrez ranks 6th, Joao Cancelo ranks 7th on the list, Laporte ranks 8th while Raheem Sterling ranks 9th.

