Ranking The Most Expensive Englishmen In Football History

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City for a fee of €118 million, this makes him the most expensive Englishman of all time. Pep Guardiola’s side spent a lot of money on signing Grealish from Aston Villa but he dropped considerably in performance after joining City.

Grealish faced a lot of criticisms after he struggled at Ettihad but has now regained his form. He can be considered as one of the best wingers in the premier league right now. He helped Manchester City win the treble last season and was one of their best performers.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for a fee of €103 million. He’s the second most expensive Englishman of all time. Bellingham can be considered as one of the best young midfielders in the world. He was the most valuable player in the Bundesliga before his departure from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is expected to put on an impressive performance for Real Madrid next season.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for a fee of €87 million. He’s the third most expensive Englishman of all time and the most expensive defender in history. Maguire dropped in form after joining the Red devils and he’s yet to get back to his best. He’s currently among the worst defenders in the premier league.

Jason Sancho joined Manchester United for a fee of €85 million, he’s the 4th most expensive Englishman of all time. Mason Mount became the 5th most expensive Englishman following his move to Manchester United.

Malikings (

)