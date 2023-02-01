Ranking the January Transfer deadline day deals from top to bottom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 January Transfer window is finally shut and it was an eventful window especially on deadline day. A lot of teams were busy, it was joy for some teams while it was sheer annoyance for others.

However, with that said, we will rank the best January Transfer deadline day deals from top to bottom. Here they are;

1. Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

This was arguably the most talked about transfer move and it finally happened on Transfer deadline day. Fernandez became the most expensive signing in EPL history as Chelsea spent over 105 million pounds to get him from Benfica.

2. Jorginho to Arsenal

Arsenal needed a Midfielder in before the window shut and they got an experienced one one in Italian Midfielder, Jorginho who signed from Chelsea. It is unarguably one of the best deals in deadline day.

3. Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich

The Portuguese defender left Manchester city and joined Bayern Munich in a shock loan move that few people saw coming. It was a good deal especially for Bayern Munich.

4. Marcel Sabitzer to Man United

As Cancelo joined Bayern Munich, a Bayern Munich Player in Marcel Sabitzer was leaving as the Austrian Midfielder left the Bavarians to join Manchester United in one of the most unexpected moves on Transfer deadline day.

