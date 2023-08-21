Ranking the Four Best Players Since 2020

Determining the best player in football is a subject of endless debate. Analyzing player performance over the last three years provides insight into consistency, adaptability and performance in important games. International tournaments since 2020 offer a measure of players’ national team performances.

1. Lionel Messi

Messi’s career has been extremely eventful since 2020. He had an impressive 2019-20 campaign for Barcelona and won a record seventh Ballon d’Or in 2021. He also led Argentina to victory in the Copa America and received the Golden Boot and Best Player of the Tournament awards. Messi then left Barcelona to join PSG and won the Ligue 1 title in both seasons he played in France. He lifted the 2022 World Cup and has since transformed Inter Miami’s fortunes in MLS.

2. Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman has arguably been the best footballer in the world since 2020 and has been phenomenal for PSG and France. He won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year thrice in the last three seasons and has been the top scorer in the competition in each of the last four campaigns. Mbappe’s exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills have resulted in more than 150 goals and 65 assists for PSG since the 2019-20 season.

3. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski was Bayern Munich’s standout performer scoring 55 goals and providing 10 assists in the 2019-20 season. Despite the cancellation of the Ballon d’Or due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he won the European Golden Shoe in the following two seasons and received the Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2020 and 2021. After joining Barcelona, he helped them win the La Liga title in the 2022-23 season scoring 23 goals in 34 appearances.

4. Karim Benzema

The Frenchman’s contributions were crucial to Real Madrid winning multiple titles including La Liga and the Champions League. In the 2021-22 season he scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists earning him the Ballon d’Or and the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award. He also won the Copa del Rey and the La Liga Player of the Season award. Benzema now plays for Al-Ittihad.

