Ranking the best players in August

The 2023-24 season is now underway all across Europe and in a few other parts of the world. Familiar faces have wasted no time kick-starting the new season with incredible enthusiasm. Beginning a campaign on a positive note can significantly boost players’ confidence granting them a sense of control and elevating their self-assurance.

1. Lionel Messi

In just seven appearances, Messi has remarkably scored 10 goals and provided one assist leading Inter Miami to claim their first-ever significant championship. Even on his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls, the 36-year-old managed to find the back of the net. Across all competitions in August, Messi accumulated eight goals and one assist in just seven appearances for Inter Miami.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

In August the Portuguese netted an impressive tally of five goals and contributed two assists throughout three matches. Notably he achieved a hat-trick against Al-Fateh and a double against Al-Shabab. Collaborating effectively with his new teammate, Sadio Mane, Ronaldo appears to be relishing his time in Saudi Arabia.

3. Jude Bellingham

The England international who recently joined the Spanish capital has seamlessly acclimated to his new surroundings and is already making a significant impact for Los Blancos. Throughout the month of August, he showcased remarkable skills scoring four goals and contributing with one assist in three La Liga appearances.

4. Rodri

Rodri’s performance in the 2023-24 Premier League season has been nothing short of exceptional. With Kevin De Bruyne’s unfortunate hamstring injury, Rodri has been granted more attacking freedom resulting in two goals and an assist. Undoubtedly, he has been Manchester City’s standout player this season showcasing his potential for greater accomplishments.

