Ranking The Best Forwards In The Premier League So Far This Season

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is currently the best forward in the premier league. The 22 year old is the highest goalscorer so far in the competition with 25 goals to his name. Haaland has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is the fastest player to score four Hat-tricks in premier league history. He’s expected to score up to 40 league goals for City before the end of this season.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been in top form ever since the World Cup ended and he’s currently the second best forward in the premier league. The 25 year old has established himself as one of the best wingers in the premier league this season. Rashford has netted 9 goals in the premier league so far this season.

Harry Kane has been highly impressive in performance for Tottenham Hotspur since the beginning of this season. He has netted 16 league goals for Spurs and he’s currently the second highest goalscorer in the premier league this season. Kane is the third best forward in the premier league so far this season.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is the fourth best forward in the premier league so far this season. He has netted 7 league goals for the Gunners this season and he’s expected to score more league goals before the end of this season.

Brighton forward Mitoma has also been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season.

Eddie Nketiah has established himself as a starter at Arsenal and has been in top form ever since Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury. Nketiah is currently among the best strikers in the premier league.

