The 2023-24 season has started in Europe and around the globe. The transfer window is still open and football clubs have been very active this summer. We have noticed a significant rise in the number of expensive player transfers during this time.

It will be fascinating to see how the new players perform at their new clubs. The initial weeks of a new season can be challenging for any footballer. While some players quickly adapt and perform at their best, others may take more time to settle in and find their stride.

5. Bellingham

After securing a contract with Real Madrid for €103 million this summer, it’s evident that there’s a big expectation for Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid has placed significant faith in this English player, who has not disappointed so far. His performances for the club have been consistently impressive.

Following a remarkable preseason, Bellingham had a fantastic first outing with Carlo Ancelotti’s team. In his initial competitive match for Real Madrid, he played in the Number 10 position, forming a dynamic duo with Vinicius Junior. His agile sprints through the middle of the field proved quite beneficial.

4. Robert Taylor

Lionel Messi’s new teammate is a Finnish footballer who, until a few years ago, played in Norway’s top football league. Messi’s addition to the team has not only boosted Inter Miami’s performances but has also positively impacted the form of several of his fellow players.

Taylor, Messi’s team partner, has shown excellent form recently. The Finnish player has racked up four goals and assisted in four others in his last five appearances for this MLS club. While Taylor was relatively unknown until July, he’s now gaining recognition as one of the rising stars of the 2023 MLS season.

3. Haaland

The crucial element in Erling Haaland’s gameplay is his knack for scoring goals, even when he isn’t particularly influential in the game overall. This was evident during his performance in Manchester City’s first game of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Despite not being the standout player on the field, the Norwegian striker, last year’s winner of the European Golden Shoe, managed to net two goals in City’s opener against Burnley. With a promising start, it appears the 23-year-old is poised for another fruitful season in terms of goal scoring.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations and make a significant impact, even at the age of 38. While many players his age might choose to step back quietly, Ronaldo doesn’t follow suit. Recently, he displayed his exceptional skills and stood out as the top player for Al-Nassr in the Arabian Cup of Champions. Throughout the tournament, held from July 28 to August 12, Ronaldo scored an impressive six goals in six appearances, earning himself the coveted Golden Boot award. Ronaldo’s remarkable career is a testament to his ability to surpass odds and consistently exceed expectations.

1. Lionel Messi

Everyone anticipated that Lionel Messi’s addition would bring about a drastic change to Inter Miami, yet the actual impact he has made exceeds many expectations. This seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient first appeared for Inter Miami on July 22, during the initial match of the Leagues Cup.

Since his debut, the team has triumphed in all six matches of the Leagues Cup, advancing to the competition’s final where they’re gearing up to play against Nashville. Messi’s personal performance has also been stellar, having scored in every one of these matches. He’s managed to net the ball nine times and has contributed an assist in his six appearances for the team.

Messi’s presence has totally reenergized Inter Miami, as seen in their 21 goals scored in just six matches, while only conceding eight. The team appears utterly transformed and much more formidable since Messi’s arrival.

