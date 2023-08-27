Ranking The 5 Fastest Managers To Register 200 Wins In The Premier League

Pep Guardiola becomes the fastest manager to register 200 wins in the premier league following Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

City had the chance to take the lead in the first half but Haaland missed from the penalty spot. However, he found the back of the net in the second half but Sheffield United equalized to make the score 1-1. Rodri managed to score the winner in the 88th minute to help Manchester City remain undefeated in the premier league.

Pep Guardiola registered 200 wins after 269 games in the premier league and he’s the fastest manager to do so followed by Sir Alex Ferguson with 200 wins after 322 premier league games. Jose Mourinho registered 200 wins after 332 premier league games and David Moyes registered 200 wins after 511 premier league games.

Manchester City have the most valuable squad in the premier league. They are also the favorites to win the premier league title this season. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva are among the best players in Manchester City.

