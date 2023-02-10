Ranking The 5 Best Manchester United Players So Far This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag has turned things around for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils missed out on the champions league spot last season and they currently sit third in the league and are likely to qualify for next season’s champion league.

The premier league season is far from over but let’s take a look at the five players that have been instrumental to the Red Devils returning to the top four of the premier league table.

1. It takes a special player to top Marcus Rashford on this list. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is indeed a special player. The former Real Madrid player has brought quality and balance to Manchester United’s midfield. He has also scored two goals and provided three assists in the premier league. He is arguably the best premier league defensive midfielder this season.

2. With 11 goals and 3 assists in the premier league only, Marcus Rashford is arguably having his best campaign in a Manchester United shirt so far. The England striker has been very instrumental in returning the Red Devils to the top four this season.

3. Another summer signing on the list is Lisandro Martinez. The former Ajax defender has brought aggressiveness and order to Manchester United’s defense. The Argentina defender is yet to play a full season in the premier league but he is now considered an elite defender.

4. Despite not being his best season in a Manchester United shirt, Bruno Fernandes has been very instrumental this season for Manchester United. He has five goals and four assists in the premier league only.

5. After playing second fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the majority of his Manchester United career, Diogo Dalot has been in sensational form for Manchester United season this season. The Portuguese defender has been instrumental in both defense and attack.

