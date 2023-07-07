Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League Favourites

We are down to three weeks before the 2023-24 Premier League campaign commences and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool has invested hugely in the 2023 summer transfer window already.

Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title last season after chasing the Gunners for the majority of the previous campaign.

The Gunners had open an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League submit but bottled the title away with unacceptable draws against relegation threatened Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham. Before they were condemned to a defeat at the Etihad by Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, that eventually went on to win the treble

So far, Arsenal has recruited German international, Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer and Dutch centre-back, Jurrien Timber, is scheduled to undergo his medical at the Emirates stadium on Friday.

An agreement of £105m for the transfer of England midfielder, Declan Rice, has been reached between the Gunners and West Ham United and the 24-year-old has expressed his excitement to join Mikel Arteta’s golden generation destined to achieve great heights.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, below is a power ranking of the 2023-24 Premier League favourites.

4. Liverpool

Naby Keita and James Milner has departed the Merseyside club but has completed the signing of Alexis Mac-Allister and Dominik Szoboslai for a combined fee of £105m.

Liverpool had a disastrous campaign last season but intends to bounce back stronger next season.

3. Manchester United

Erik ten Hag achieved unimaginable heights at Old Trafford last season and intends to build a stronger foundation ahead of next season and the signing of Mason Mount justifies just that.

2. Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan will be a huge miss at Man City next season but Pep’s men intend to grow stronger by the arrival of Mateo Kovacic.

1. Arsenal

The Gunners appears to be strongest team in England right now with the signing of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice and they will certainly mount a credible title challenge next season.

Kelvin727 (

)