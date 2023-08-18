Ranking the 10 best last-minute goals in football history

Football is an exciting game with so many unexpected moments. Last-minute goals are undoubtedly the most thrilling moments in football. With just seconds remaining in the game, a team scores a goal that turns the entire game around, leaving the fans and players on the edge of their seats.

As a passionate football fan, I have had the privilege of watching several last-minute goals throughout the years. After carefully reviewing and analyzing many of them, I have compiled a list of the top ten best last-minute goals in football history.

10. Sergio Aguero (2012): Let’s start off with one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history. Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero scored in the dying seconds of the 2011-12 season to snatch the title from their cross-city rivals Manchester United.

9. Andrés Iniesta (2010): In the dying minutes of extra time during the 2010 World Cup final, Andrés Iniesta broke Dutch hearts by slotting home the winner to secure Spain’s first ever world championship.

8. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (1999): Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously came off the bench to score the winning goal for Manchester United in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999. Talk about impact sub!

7. Steve Bruce (1993): Steve Bruce may have been a defender, but he was in the right place at the right time when he scored two injury-time headers to help Manchester United come back from 2-1 down and beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2.

6. Michael Thomas (1989): Arsenal needed a two-goal victory against Liverpool to win the league title on the final day of the season. With the scores level at 0-0 in the dying seconds, Michael Thomas burst through to score and secure one of the most dramatic title wins ever.

5. Diego Maradona (1986): The Hand of God may have been the more controversial of Diego Maradona’s two goals against England in the 1986 World Cup, but his second – in which he slalomed through the entire England team – was an undeniable masterpiece.

4. Gareth Bale (2014): Gareth Bale was the hero for Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid. With the score at 1-1 in extra time, Bale scored an incredible goal, lashing the ball into the net with a spectacular overhead kick.

3. Lionel Messi (2017): It looked like Barcelona’s Champions League dreams were over when they went 3-0 down to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie in 2017. But Lionel Messi had other ideas, scoring a last-minute free-kick to send his team through.

2. Alessandro Del Piero (1995): Juventus needed a goal in injury time to reach the UEFA Cup final. Who better to turn to than their captain and talisman Alessandro Del Piero? He delivered, scoring a stunning free-kick to secure Juve’s passage.

1. Sergio Ramos (2014): With the score at 1-1 in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, Sergio Ramos popped up to score a last-gasp equaliser in injury time.

