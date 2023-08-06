Ranking Of The Top 10 Manchester City Legends Of All Time

As one of the most successful football clubs in England, Manchester City has a rich history of talented players who have graced the field. Narrowing down a list of the top 10 Manchester City legends of all time was no easy feat, but here it is.

10. Joe Corrigan – A true gentleman on and off the field, Corrigan played in goal for Manchester City for 16 seasons and earned a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the country.

9. Bert Trautmann – Known for playing the last 15 minutes of the 1956 FA Cup Final with a broken neck, Trautmann’s bravery and skill between the posts make him a City legend.

8. Mike Summerbee – One of the key players during the club’s successful era of the late 1960s, Summerbees skill on the wing helped City to win the league, FA Cup, and League Cup.

7. Shaun Goater – Known as the Goat to City fans, Goater’s goalscoring record is impressive – 103 goals in 212 appearances – and he played a pivotal role in City’s promotion to the Premier League.

6. Francis Lee – A talented striker who won numerous trophies during his time at City, including the league title in 1968, Lee’s goal scoring prowess made him a City great.

5. Colin Bell – Bell was a versatile midfielder who was a key player for City during their most successful era, winning numerous trophies and earning the nickname “The King of the Kippax”.

4. Sergio Aguero – The most prolific goalscorer in Manchester City’s history, Aguero has been instrumental in helping City win four Premier League titles.

3. Vincent Kompany – A true leader on and off the field, Kompany was instrumental in City’s recent success and will be remembered for his heroics in the 2011/12 season.

2. Yaya Toure – An all-action midfielder who helped City win three Premier League titles, Toure’s impact on the team was immense.

1. David Silva – Arguably the best player in City’s history, Silva’s vision, passing ability, and work rate made him a crucial player during the team’s most successful period.

