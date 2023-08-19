Ranking Of The Most Expensive Players Who Changed Clubs After Turning 30

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid for a fee of €117 million in 2019. He’s the most expensive player who changed clubs after turning 30. Cristiano Ronaldo was 34 years old when he switched from Real Madrid to Juventus.

He won the Serie A title with the Old lady and parted ways with the club as one of their highest goalscorers in history. Ronaldo was highly impressive in performance during his time at Juventus but was forced to leave the club following their poor run of results.

Harry Kane is currently 30 years old, he joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur after failing to win a silverware at Spurs. Kane was the second top scorer in the premier league and Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading top scorer. Bayern Munich spent €100 million to sign 30 year old Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. He netted his first goal for Bayern in their 4-0 win over Bremen and more goals are expected to come.

Neymar is currently 31 years old and has joined Al-Hilal from PSG for a fee of €80 million. The Brazilian forward now has an accumulated transfer fee of €400 million. He can be considered as one of the best wingers of all time.

Manchester United spent €71 million on signing Casemiro from Real Madrid. He has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league. Casemiro was 30 years old when he switched from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

Robert Lewandowski was 33 years old when he joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich. The Catalan club spent €45 million to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

