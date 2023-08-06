Ranking Of The 10 Best England Footballers Of All Time

When it comes to English football, there are countless legends and iconic players who have made their mark on the sport. It’s no easy task to narrow down the top 10 English footballers of all time, but after careful consideration, here’s my definitive list.

10. Gary Lineker – A prolific goal scorer and one of England’s greatest strikers of all time, Lineker’s World Cup success and 10-year international career more than justify his place on this list.

9. Bryan Robson – Nicknamed “Captain Marvel,” Robson was an incredibly versatile and dynamic player, serving as both a midfielder and forward. He was a natural leader, both on and off the pitch.

8. Jimmy Greaves – With over 300 league goals, Greaves was one of the most prolific English footballers of all time. He played for some of the biggest clubs in the country, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

7. Billy Wright – The first player in history to earn 100 international caps for England, Wright was a dominant centre-back and captained the national team for over 90 games.

6. Steven Gerrard – A Liverpool legend, Gerrard was one of the best midfielders in the world during his prime. His ability to score spectacular goals and control the midfield earned him a place in this list.

5. Alan Shearer – The all-time leading scorer in Premier League history with 260 goals, Shearer was a dominant striker and captained his country. His powerful shots and impeccable heading made him a constant threat in front of goal.

4. John Barnes – A master of dribbling, Barnes was one of the most technically gifted English players ever. He could play in midfield or on the wing and was known for his incredible speed and trickery.

3. Bobby Moore – Widely considered to be one of the greatest defenders in football history, Moore captained England to World Cup glory in 1966. He was an exceptional reader of the game, making tackles and interceptions with ease.

2. Wayne Rooney – With 208 goals, Rooney is the second highest scorer in Premier League history and is one of the most successful English footballers of all time. His combination of pace, power, and technical skill made him a joy to watch.

1. Sir Bobby Charlton – A true icon of English football, Charlton won the World Cup with England in 1966 and remains one of the most successful players in Manchester United’s history. His skill on the ball, vision, and range of passing make him the best English footballer of all time.

