Ranking Newcastle United’s Most Expensive Signings In This Summer Transfer Market

Newcastle United have spent a total of £126 million on signing new players in this summer transfer window. The magpies wants to compete for different titles next season and they have started reinforcing their squad.

Newcastle United spent £55 million on signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and he’s their most expensive signing this summer. The Italian midfielder has established himself as one of the best players in the world and was a first team starter at Milan before his departure from the club. His move to Newcastle United saw him become the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

The magpies spent £39 million on signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City making him their second most expensive signing in this summer transfer window.

Newcastle have also completed the signing of Southampton defender Tino Livramento for £32 million according to reports. The England Under-21 international has penned down a five-year deal with the Magpies.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has now signed three new players this summer having secured the signing the of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester.

Newcastle United spent €8 million on signing Yankuba Minteh from Odense Boldklub and have loaned him out to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord for the 2023–24 season.

