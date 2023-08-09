Ranking Man Utd’s Top Transfers In History

Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Manchester United made him become their 4th most expensive signing in history. The Red devils spent €85 million on signing Hojlund from Atalanta. Rasmus Hojlund can be considered as one of the most promising youngsters in football and he’s expected to put on an impressive performance for the Red devils next season.

Paul Pogba still remains United’s most expensive transfer in history. The Red devils spent €105 million on signing Pogba from Juventus and he can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he struggled to perform well at Old Trafford before returning back to the Serie A club.

Manchester United spent €95 million on signing Antony from Ajax. The Red devils spent €87 million on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester.

They spent €85 million on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, €85 million on signing Lukaku from Everton, €75 million on signing Di Maria from Real Madrid, €71 million on signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, €65 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, €65 million on signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.

