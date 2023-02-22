Ranking Liverpool’s top 3 biggest defeats so far in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool hare definitely not having the season they envisaged at the start of the campaign despite losing a key Player in Sadio Mane. The Reds have undoubtedly been the most inconsistent team in the EPL and Europe.

Hopeful few wins sandwiched between periods of heavy defeats and losses to unexpected teams and some of them, expected teams just as the one they recently got at the hands of Real Madrid. It is been that sort of season for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The year, 2023 has not been that favourable so far for the Reds and with that said, we will take a look at some of the heaviest defeats suffered by Liverpool since the start of the year.

Here they are;

3. Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

It is safe to say that Liverpool’s biggest boogie team so far this season has been Brighton. The Reds have not come close to beating the Seagulls in the 3 games they have played between each other this season. At the beginning of 2023, Jurgen Klopp’s team unsurprisingly lost 3-0 when they faced off at the Amex stadium.

2. Wolves 3- 0 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers could not believe their luck as they not only won Liverpool but they convincingly beat the Reds in their encounter early in February, 2023. It ended 3-0 yet again as Liverpool failed to even score goal.

1. Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Another heavy defeat but this time at home to defending European Champions, Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s team despite scoring two goals stood no chance against Carlo Ancelotti’s men who deservedly thrashed Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of both teams round of 16 UCL encounter. It is by far the Reds biggest or heaviest defeat so far in 2023.

What is your opinion?

