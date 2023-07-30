Ranking Leagues That Have Spent Most Money On The Transfer Market This Summer
Premier League
Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the biggest spenders in the premier league this summer. A total of €1.34 billion have been spent in the premier league in this summer transfer window.
Arsenal have spent over €200 million this summer. Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are the three players who joined the club. They spent £105 million on signing Rice from West Ham, £65 million on signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea and £34 million on signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax.
Liverpool spent over €100 million on signing Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. The Reds spent €42 million on signing Mac Allister from Brighton and €70 million to secure the signing of Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.
Serie A
A total of €518.35 million have been spent in the Serie A this summer. Napoli spent €26 million on signing Raspadori from Sassuolo. AC Milan spent €20 million each on signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal and Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. They also spent €19 million on signing Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar and €16 million on signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.
Ligue 1
A total of €456 million have been spent in the Ligue 1 in this summer transfer window. PSG spent €60 million on signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon, €45 million on signing Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, €28.50 million on signing Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, €22 million on signing Lee from Mallorca.
A total of €448.18 million have been spent on signing players in the Bundesliga this summer, €300.56 million have been spent in the Saudi Pro League this summer, €249.80 million have been spent in the Laliga this summer.
