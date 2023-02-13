Ranking EPL Greatest Managers With Number Of Wins After First 250 EPL Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Sunday afternoon, Manchester City thrashed Unai Emery and Aston Villa by 3-1 to move back to the second position on the Premier league table after Manchester United momentarily occupied the second spot on the League table.

The game against Aston Villa was Pep Guardiola’s 250th game in Premier league. The Spanish National added another win to the number of Wins in the Premier league, and he’s the Manager that has the highest number of wins after his First 250 League games in the history of the English Top-flight Leagues.

With his victory against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola was able to get 184 Wins out of the first 250 Premier League games that he has managed. He recorded more wins in his first 250 Premier League games than Many of the Premier league greatest Managers including Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

1. Pep Guardiola – 184 Wins in his first 250 Premier League Games

2. Jurgen Klopp – 160 wins in his first 250 Premier League games

3. Jose Mourinho – 158 Wins in his first 250 Premier League games

4. Sir Alex Ferguson – 152 Wins in his first 250 Premier League games

5. Arsene Wenger – 146 Wins in his first 250 Premier League games

