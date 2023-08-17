Ranking EPL Clubs With The Highest Net Spend In Last 5 Years

Manchester United have recorded a net spend of €704.3 million in last five years. Despite a net spend higher than any club in the world, the Red Devils have not won the Premier League since 2013. Some of their most expensive signings in last five years include Antony, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro.

Arsenal ranks second on the list with a net spend of €678.89 million. The Gunners were close to winning their first premier league title since 2004 last season but they lost the title to City. Mikel Arteta wants to help the Gunners compete for the title this season and has signed some World-Class players to their squad. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are the three players who joined Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal’s most expensive signings in last five years include Trossard, Thomas Partey, Rice, Timber, Kai Havertz, Aaron Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Chelsea have recorded a net spend of €658.64 million in last five years, Newcastle United have a net spend of €486.38 million In last five years while Tottenham Hotspur have a net spend of €465.63 million. Manchester City have recorded a net spend of €319.75 million in last five years.

