Ranking Clubs With The Youngest Squads In The Premier League

Chelsea have the youngest squad in the Premier League right now. The average age of Chelsea’s squad is 23.8 years. Their squad consists of 30 Footballers with Lewis Hall, Diego Moreira and Angelo who are currently aged 18 are the youngest players in the team. Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ugochukwu are all 19 years old while Thiago Silva is the Oldest player in the squad, 38.

Brighton have the second youngest squad in the premier League right now with an average age of 24.5. James Miller is the oldest player in Brighton, 37 while Facundo, Ayari and Moran are all below the age of 19. Brighton can be considered as one of the best teams in the premier League right now. They are popularly known for building promising youngsters in football and can be considered as the home of talented young players.

Burnley have the third youngest squad in the premier League with an average age of 24.8.

Arsenal have an average age of 25.0 years. Some of the best young players in the world right now including Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira and Martin Odegaard are all below the age of 25.

Wolves (5th), Brentford (6th), Manchester United (7th), Sheffield United (8th), Bournemouth (9th), Tottenham Hotspur (10th).

Malikings (

)