Ranking Clubs With The Most Valuable Squads In The World

Manchester City have the most valuable squad in the world right now with a squad value of €1.25 Billion. Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Ake, Julian Alvarez and Akanji are among the most valuable players in Manchester City.

Arsenal have the second most valuable squad in the world with a squad value of €1.2 Billion. Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White, Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu are among the most valuable players in Arsenal.

PSG have the third most valuable squad in the world with a squad value of €1.06 Billion. Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Hakimi and Donnarumma are among the most valuable players in PSG.

Real Madrid have the 4th most valuable squad in the world with a squad value of €980 million. Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Militao, Alaba, Courtois and Brahim Diaz are among the most valuable players in Real Madrid.

Chelsea ranks 5th, Bayern Munich ranks 6th, Manchester United ranks 7th, Barcelona ranks 8th, Tottenham Hotspur ranks 9th and Liverpool ranks 10th on the list of clubs with the most valuable squad in the world.

