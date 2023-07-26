Ranking Clubs With The Highest Transfer Spendings This Summer

The Gunners have spent more money on signing new players than any other club this summer. Arsenal have spent a total of €231.6 million this summer. They spent £105 million on signing Declan Rice from West Ham United. The Gunners also spent £65 million on signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea and €40 million on signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Mikel Arteta was close to helping the team win the premier league title last season and they want to prepare ahead of next season competitions inorder to have a chance of winning a silverware.

PSG are the second club with the highest transfer spending this summer. The Parisians have spent €159.5 million on signing players to their squad ahead of next season competitions. Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Lucas Hernandez are among their new arrivals.

Tottenham have spent €136.3 million on the transfer market this summer, Real Madrid have spent €128.5 million, RB Leipzig hBe spent €126 million, Al-Hilal have spent €118 million, Manchester United have spent €116.7 million, Newcastle United have spent €116 million, Chelsea and Liverpool have spent €112 million each on signing players on the transfer market this summer.

