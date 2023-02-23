Ranking Clubs With The Best Performances In Europe’s Top Five Leagues So Far This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli are the club with the best performances in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season. They currently sits first on the Serie A table. Napoli recently secured a 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions league.

They are the favorites to win the Serie A title this season. Victor Osimhen has netted 18 goals in 19 league games for Napoli this season and he’s currently the top scorer in the Serie A. He could become the first African player to win the Serie A golden boot.

Manchester United are the second club with the best performances in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The Red devils currently sits third on the premier league table. They are three points behind second placed Manchester City.

Manchester United also managed to hold Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions league. United striker Marcus Rashford is the most in-form forward in the top five European leagues so far this season. Marcus Rashford has netted 24 goals for the Red devils in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are the third club with the best performances in the top five European leagues this season.

Barcelona are the fourth club with the best performances in the top five European leagues this season. Real Madrid are the fifth club with the best performances so far this season. The Los blancos grabbed a 5-2 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions league having struggled to perform well in recent games.

Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Porto are among the best clubs in the top five European leagues so far this season.

