Ranking Clubs That Have Most Chances Of Signing Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to different clubs amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at PSG. The highly rated forward will run out of contract at PSG in 2024 and he wants to leave the club for free. However, PSG are not willing to part ways with Mbappe for free next season.

The Parisians want Mbappe to pen down a new deal this summer inorder to extend his stay at the club. PSG are ready to listen to offers for Mbappe if he decides not to sign a new deal.

Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted a bid of €300 million for Kylian Mbappe. According to reports, PSG have accepted the bid but no talks yet from the player.

Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid once he runs out of contract at PSG. The los Blancos have the most chances of signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Al-Hilal are the second club with most chances of signing the frenchman. The Saudi club wants to sign Mbappe for just 12 months, the frenchman would then join Real Madrid.

Chelsea are the third club heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe. The Blues are reportedly showing interests in the frenchman.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe.

