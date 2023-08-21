Ranking Chelsea’s Most Expensive Transfers In 2022, January 2023 And Summer Of 2023

Chelsea now have one of the most valuable teams in the world. The Blues have some world-class players and are expected to contend for various titles this season. However, they were unable to overtake West Ham United in their second league game. West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1 and the Blues suffered a humiliating defeat.

Chelsea’s most expensive summer 2022 transfers

Wesley Fofana has become Chelsea’s most expensive transfer in the summer of 2022. The Blues spent €80.4m to sign Fofana from Leicester City. Since joining Chelsea, his performances have declined noticeably.

Marc Cucurella will become Chelsea’s second-highest transfer fee in the summer of 2022. Raheem Sterling was the third most expensive transfer, Koulibaly was the fourth most expensive transfer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the fifth most expensive transfer. Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina occupied sixth and seventh respectively.

Highest transfer fee to join Chelsea in January 2023

Chelsea spent €121m to sign Enzo Fernandes from Benfica, making it the most expensive January move. Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for €70m, the second-most expensive transfer fee. Chelsea spent €38m on the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. It was the third-highest January transfer fee.

Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Felix are among the highest-paid players in January.

Chelsea’s most expensive summer 2023 transfers

Chelsea spent £115m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, making it the most expensive transfer in British history. Caicedo has become the most expensive contract in Chelsea history. They spent £58m to sign Romeo La, making him the second most expensive deal of the summer.

Nkunku is the third most expensive transfer, Axel Disasi is the fourth most expensive transfer, Jackson is fifth on the list and Ugochukwu is sixth on the list. Robert Sanchez has become Chelsea’s seventh-highest transfer fee this summer.

