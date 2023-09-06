Ranking Chelsea’s Most Expensive Signings In The Summer Of 2023

Moises Caicedo still remains Chelsea’s most expensive signing in the summer of 2023 and he’s also their most expensive signing of all time following his £115 million move to Stamford Bridge after parting ways with Brighton.

Chelsea spent €62.1 million to acquire Romeo La from Southampton and he’s their 2nd most expensive signing in the summer of 2023. Christopher Nkunku ranks third on the list after his €60 million move to Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer joined Chelsea for €47 million after parting ways with Manchester City. Axel Disasi joined the Blues for €45.8 million, Chelsea spent €37 million on signing Jackson and €27 million on signing Lesley Ugochukwu.

Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea 1-0 in their last match with substitute Anthony Elanga scoring his first goal for the team to secure a huge Premier League victory over the Blues.

Elanga, a summer acquisition who replaced injured scored immediately after the break when he pounced on a feed from Taiwo Awoniyi and buried it.

In the final ten minutes, Nicolas Jackson had a wonderful chance to tie the score, but he wasted it by shooting wide after Raheem Sterling set him up.

Willy Boly’s last-ditch stop earlier in the game prevented Jackson from scoring, and manager Mauricio Pochettino brought in Cole Palmer, a £40 million deadline day addition.

However, even though Chelsea controlled the game, they wasted some of their chances and tasted their second defeat of the season having suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Nottingham Forest moved up to ninth place in the standings after their second win in their last four games, while Chelsea dropped to eleventh. Despite spending a lot of money on new signings, Chelsea are yet to get back to their winning ways.

