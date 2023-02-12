Ranking Chelsea’s Best Transfers In January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues spent a lot of money on signing new players in January. Chelsea signed the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window. However, some of the new signings have been struggling to put on Impressive performances for the Blues.

Benoit Badiashile is Chelsea’s best transfer in January following his impressive performances so far. The Blues spent €38 million on signing Badiashile from Monaco. He has formed an impressive defensive partnership with Thiago Silva.

Enzo Fernandez is Chelsea’s second best transfer in January. The Blues spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and he has already established himself as a first team starter at Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez was highly impressive in performance in his debut against Fulham. He was one of the best players on the pitch during the match.

The Argentina midfielder also put on an impressive performance against West Ham United. Enzo Fernandez was named man of the match. The 22 year old registered one assist in the match, attempted two tackles and had 92% passing accuracy.

Joao Felix is Chelsea’s third best transfer in January. He netted a brilliant goal against West Ham United and was assisted by Enzo Fernandez. He has been in top form since joining the Blues.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been struggling to perform well at Chelsea. He was one of the worst players on the pitch during Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United. The Blues spent €100 million on signing Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and he’s yet to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the premier league.

Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto and David Datro Fofana are among Chelsea’s best transfers in January.

