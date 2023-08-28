Ranking Arsenal’s Most Expensive Departures In History

Folarin Balogun has permanently relocated to AS Monaco following rumours regarding his future with Arsenal. The striker will now have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the club’s starting lineup in the top division.

Striker Balogun will undergo medical tests ahead of his £38.5m move to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after impressing in the same league last year. He’s now set to become Arsenal’s most expensive departure in history.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Reims last year, scoring 21 goals and finishing fifth in the race for the golden boot. He was one of the best strikers in the Ligue 1 last season but has fell down the pecking order at Arsenal despite his outstanding performances for Reims.

Eddie Nketiah often ahead of USA international Balogun, despite first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus being out injured. Balogun came through the Arsenal academy and was impressive at junior level for both club and country.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is Arsenal’s second most expensive departure, he joined Liverpool for €38 million. Nicolas Anelka is their third most expensive departure, he joined Real Madrid for €35 million.

Arsenal sold Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United for €34 million and Cesc Fabregas joined Barcelona for €34 million after his departure from Emirates.

Arsenal sold Robin Van Persie to Manchester United for €30.7 million, Alex Iwobi to Everton for €30.4 million and Joe Willock to Newcastle United for €29.4 million.

