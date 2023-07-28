Ranking 5 Clubs Messi Has Scored Most Goals Against

Real Madrid- 26 Goals

Despite the fact that Real Madrid are Barcelona’s biggest and toughest rivals, Messi has netted 26 goals against the Los Blancos. They are the 5th club Messi has scored more goals against. A number of these goals were crucial to Barcelona’s league title race and also in several finals, including in the Super Copa De Espana.

Athletic Club- 29 Goals

Messi scored 29 goals against Athletic club, he netted some of his greatest goals against the Laliga side. Messi netted a brace vs Athletic Club in the 2021 Copa Del Rey final, which Barca won 4-0 and scored some other brilliant goals.

Valencia- 31 Goals

Valencia were the first team Lionel Messi was able to score over 30 goals against. The World Cup winner netted four hat-tricks against Los che, including in 2016 when Barcelona put seven past them in a Copa Del Rey clash.

Atletico Madrid (32)

Messi netted 32 goals against Diego Simeone’s side and was a big threat to Atletico Madrid throughout his stay in the Laliga.

Sevilla (38)

Messi has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other team so far in his career. Messi scored 38 times vs Sevilla whilst at Barca, including in several major finals.

