Ranking 2022/23 Top Transfers- From Flop To Brilliant

The new football season is almost upon us with various clubs around Europe preparing and taking once again to the pitch for pre-season friendlies.

So therefore, we’re sitting at the best time possible to rank the top transfers of the season, which is exactly what we’re doing today, ranking them from flop to brilliant.

FLOP

KALIDOU KOULIBALY

Koulibaly was one of the most anticipated signings for Chelsea last summer, after they paid a record-breaking fee of £34 million to Napoli for the Senegalese defender. He was expected to bring solidity, leadership and aerial dominance to the backline, and form a formidable partnership with Thiago Silva. But that’s not quite what the blues got.

Koulibaly had some shaky moments and costly errors that led to goals or chances for the opposition. He struggled to adapt to the pace and intensity of the English game, and often looked uncomfortable under pressure. He also had some injury issues that kept him out of some important matches.

Overall, Koulibaly had poor season compared to his lofty standards set at Napoli. He showed glimpses of his quality and potential, but also failed to live up to the high expectations that came with his reputation, thereby leading to him being classified under the flop list.

MYKHAYLO MUDRYK

Mudryk is one of the most promising young players in European football presently. He joined Chelsea from Shakhtar for a fee of £89m. He was expected to add pace, flair and creativity to the attack. However, he has struggled to adapt to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League.

Mudryk has shown glimpses of his potential though, but has been inconsistent and ineffective in many games, failing to make an impact or influence the outcome. Mudryk has also been criticised for his lack of defensive work rate and awareness, as well as his decision-making and finishing in the final third.

Mudryk is still a young player with a lot of room for improvement, and he should not be written off after one difficult season. He has shown enough quality and potential to suggest that he can become a star for Chelsea in the future, if he can overcome his challenges and adapt to the demands of English football. He will need to work hard on his fitness, strength, confidence and consistency, as well as develop a better understanding with his teammates and manager. If he can do that, he can still fulfil his potential and justify his price tag, but as far as His first season at Chelsea is considered, it was pretty underwhelming.

RICHARLISON

Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £60 million. The Brazilian forward was expected to add pace, flair and goals to Spurs’ attack, but couldn’t even produce a single Premier League goal.

Overall, Richarlison had a decent but not spectacular first season at Spurs. He showed glimpses of his potential and contributed to some memorable wins, but he also failed to deliver on a consistent basis and justify his hefty price tag. He will need to improve his fitness, form and discipline if he wants to become a key player for Spurs next season.

SADIO MANE

Sadio Mane was one of the most exciting signings of the summer, but his first season at Bayern Munich has been a disappointment. The Senegalese winger, who joined from Liverpool for £35 million, has scored only 12 goals and provided six assists in 4027 minutes in all competitions. He has also struggled with form and adaptation to a new system and league. A lack of chemistry with teammates, different style of play and competition, have all constituted a below par season for the status of a player like Sadio Mane.

However, he still has time to turn things around and prove his quality. He is only 29 years old and has a contract until 2025. He has shown glimpses of his brilliance in some games, such as his debut goal against RB Leipzig in April. He also has the support of his teammates and coach, who have backed him to overcome his difficulties. Mane is a world-class player who can make a difference for any team. He just needs to find his confidence and form again.

CONVINCING

DARWIN NUNEZ

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica last summer for a reported fee of £64 million. The Spanish striker was expected to provide competition and depth for the front three of Salah, Jota and Firmino.

According to Transfermarkt, Nunez made 42 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and assisting 4. He averaged a goal every 173 minutes, which is slightly better than Firmino’s rate of 189 minutes per goal.

However, Nunez’s contribution was not limited to scoring goals. He also showed his ability to link up with his teammates, create chances and press the opposition. He averaged 1.4 key passes, 1.2 dribbles and 1.8 tackles per 90 minutes.

Nunez also adapted well to Klopp’s system and style of play. He displayed a high work rate, a good positional sense and a willingness to run in behind the defence. He was often used as a substitute to change the game or as a starter to rotate the front line.

Overall, Nunez had a solid first season at Liverpool, proving his quality and potential. He still has room for improvement, especially in terms of consistency and finishing, but he has shown that he can be an important player for the Reds in the future.

RAPHINHA

Raphinha who transferred from Leeds to Barcelona, had an average season at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian winger scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 games for Barcelona. He helped Barcelona win the LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa titles. He also played in the Champions League and the Europa League, where Barcelona reached the round of 16 in both competitions. He was one of the most dangerous and versatile wingers in Spain, playing on both flanks and occasionally as a second striker. He was also praised for his pace, technique and creativity. He could have appeared higher on the list, but started the season really slowly.

Raphinha has talent and potential, but he needs to improve his fitness, His choices and his consistency. He also needs to cope with the high demands and pressure of playing for Barca. He can be a useful player, but he has not shown his best yet.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

Enzo Fernández performed well enough for Chelsea last season, despite the team’s poor results. He joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a fee of £106.8 million. He made 22 appearances for the club, playing mostly as a defensive midfielder. He did not score any goals, but he provided two assists and tried to be one of the consistent and reliable players in the squad. He was praised for his passing, tackling, positioning. No doubt he would be better next season.

STRONG

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI

Tchouameni put in a strong performance for his first season at Real Madrid. He joined Real Madrid in July 2022 for a fee of £85 million. He made 50 appearances for the club, playing mostly as a defensive midfielder. He did not score any goals, but he provided four assists and was one of the most consistent and reliable players in the squad. He was praised for his passing, tackling, positioning and leadership skills. He helped Real Madrid win the LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup titles. He also played in the Champions League, where Real Madrid reached the semi-finals. He played 25 times for France, scoring two goals and helping them qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

ALEKSANDER ISAK

Isak performed superbly last season. He joined Newcastle United in August 2022 for a fee of £70 million. He made 27 appearances for the club, playing mostly as a centre-forward. He scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists and was one of the most prolific and efficient strikers in the Premier League. He was praised for his finishing, movement, pace and aerial ability. He helped Newcastle United finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the finals of the League Cup. He also played in the FA Cup, where Newcastle United reached the fifth round. He played 40 times for Sweden, scoring nine goals and helping them qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

LISANDRO MARTINEZ

Martinez was initially criticized at his initial start to life at United, but as the season went on, he grew into a warrior and an influential player in the heart of the United defence.

He joined Manchester United from Ajax in July 2022 for a fee of €50 million.

According to the stats from Infogol, he performed well in the English Premier League season 2022/23, playing 24 matches (plus 3 as a sub) and scoring 1 goal. He had a pass completion rate of 87% and made 2.34 tackles and 1.40 interceptions per 90 minutes. He also played in the UEFA Europa League, where he appeared in 9 matches (plus 1 as a sub) and had a pass completion rate of 88%.

He also represented Argentina in three international friendlies, playing against Honduras, Jamaica and U.A.E.

MATTIHJS DE LIGT

Matthijs de Ligt is a centre-back who plays for Bayern Munich and the Netherlands national team. He joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in July 2022 for a fee of €75 million.

According to the stats from Transfermarkt, he performed well in the Bundesliga season 2022/23, playing 31 matches and scoring 3 goals. He helped Bayern Munich win the league title with a +64 goal difference.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League, where he appeared in 8 matches and scored 1 goal. He helped Bayern Munich reach the quarter-finals, where they lost to Manchester City.

He also represented the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022, where he played in 7 matches and scored 1 goal. He helped the Netherlands reach the semi-finals, where they lost to France

CASEMIRO

Casemiro is a defensive midfielder who plays for Manchester United and the Brazil national team. He joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee of €40 million.

He had a strong campaign with the Red Devils, and was crucial to the way the team played, which was evident in how their performance dipped when he was suspended. According to the stats from Soccer Base, he performed well in the English Premier League season 2022/23, playing 28 matches and scoring 4 goals. He also had 3 assists and 7 yellow cards.

He also played in the UEFA Europa League, where he appeared in 12 matches and had 1 assist and 3 yellow cards. He helped Manchester United reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Sevilla.

He also represented Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022, where he played in 7 matches and scored 1 goal.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Robert Lewandowski is a centre-forward who plays for Barcelona and the Poland national team. He joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in July 2022 for a fee of €30 million.

According to the stats from FootyStats, he performed well in the La Liga season 2022/23, playing 34 matches and scoring 23 goals. He also had 7 assists and won the Pichichi Trophy as the top scorer in the league.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League, where he appeared in 10 matches and scored 9 goals.

JULES KOUNDE

Jules Koundé is a centre-back who plays for Barcelona and the France national team. He joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022 for a fee of €60 million.

According to the stats from FootyStats, he performed well in the La Liga season 2022/23, playing 29 matches and scoring 1 goal. He also had 3 assists and 2 yellow cards. He helped Barcelona win the league tite.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League, where he appeared in 3 matches and had 1 yellow card.

He also represented France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, where he played in 2 matches and had 1 yellow card. He helped France reach the final, where they lost to Argentina.

GABRIEL JESUS

Gabriel Jesus is a centre-forward who plays for Arsenal and the Brazil national team. He joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022 for a fee of €52.20 million.

According to the stats from Transfermarkt, he performed well in the Premier League season 2022/23, playing 34 matches and scoring 11 goals. He also had 8 assists and 4 yellow cards.

He also played in the UEFA Europa League. He helped Arsenal reach the round of 16, where they lost to Sporting CP.

He was a crucial cog in this Arsenal team of last season and had a strong debut season in Red and White.

BRILLIANT

ERLING HAALAND

Erling Haaland was very good this season. He scored 36 goals in 35 matches for Manchester City and won the Premier League and the Champions League. He also won several individual awards, such as the Golden Boot, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. He is one of the best strikers in the world right now.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League, where he appeared in 12 matches and scored 13 goals. He helped Manchester City win the trophy against Inter Milan.

His transfer must be considered as the best of the 2022/23 season. Haaland got to play for one of the best teams in the world, where he could compete for the biggest trophies and work with a world-class manager. He also got to play in a system that suited his style and strengths, where he could score a lot of goals and create chances for his teammates. He also got to play in the Premier League, which is one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world.

Manchester City also benefited from signing Haaland, as they got one of the best strikers in the world, who could solve their problems in the final third. He also added more depth and quality to their squad, and gave them an edge over their rivals. He also helped them win their first Champions League title, which was their main goal for a long time.

Of course, some people may think differently, but this is my opinion based on the facts and statistics.

There you have it. The rankings of the top transfers of the 2022/23 season. Let me know in the comments the players who should have featured, and the ones who should have ranked higher or lower.

