Ranked: Top 10 Most Valuable Players Aged 31 & Older

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – €80 Million

Kevin De Bruyne is the most valuable player aged 31 with a market value of €80 million. The Manchester City’s midfielder, who has established himself over the years as one of the best players in the world and regarded as a complete footballer by pundits, has recorded three goals with eleven assists in 19 games played in the EPL this season.

2. Neymar (PSG) – €75 Million

Neymar is the 2nd most valuable player aged 31 with a market value of €75 million. The PSG forward has been on his best performance this season, recording 12 goals with 10 assists in 18 games played in the Ligue 1.

3. Lionel Messi (PSG) – €50 Million

Lionel Messi ranks 4th in the list of top most valuable players aged 31 and older, as his market value stands at €50 million. The 35-year-old PSG forward, whose performance this season has been nothing short of impressive, has recorded 10 goals with 10 assists in 18 games played in the Ligue 1

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – €35 Million

Karim Benzema is the 8th most valuable player aged 31 and older with a market value of €35 million.

