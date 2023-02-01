Ranked: Top 10 Most Valuable La Liga Players Via Transfer Markt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

1. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – €120 Million

Vinicius Junior is LaLiga’s most valuable player with a market value of €120 million. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger, whose performance this season has been impressive, has recorded six goals with three assists for Real Madrid so far in the LaLiga this season.

2. Pedri (Barcelona) – €100 Million

Pedri is the 2nd most valuable player in the LaLiga with a market value of €100 million. The 20-year-old Spanish midfielder has recorded five goals for Barcelona so far in the LaLiga this season.

3. Gavi (Barcelona) – €90 Million

Gavi is LaLiga’s 4th most valuable player with a market value of €90 million. The 18-year-old Spanish central midfielder has recorded two assists for Barcelona so far in the LaLiga this season.

4. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) – €90 Million

Aurélien Tchouaméni is the 5th most valuable player with a market value of €90 million. The 23-year-old French defensive midfielder has recorded two assists for Real Madrid in 14 games played so far in the LaLiga this season.

